Mark Wahlberg buying auto dealership in Ohio

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, Mark Wahlberg arrives at the world premiere of “All the Money in the World” at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 47-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper on Thursday, July 19, 2018, announced he’s launching his first car dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Columbus, Ohio. Wahlberg is partnering with businessman Jay Feldman, who owns eight Chevy dealerships throughout southeast and mid-Michigan. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP