Looking for fun things to do in the Bradenton area this weekend? Here are some ideas.

La Couronne Sauvage is Motorworks Brewing’s first foray into the world of mixed culture beer. You can buy a bottle Friday in the taproom. Motorworks Brewing

Motorworks bottle release

Motorworks Brewing is releasing a special new beer on Friday.

Dubbed La Couronne Sauvage, it’s the brewery’s first foray into the world of mixed culture beers — a style made with wild yeasts and souring bacteria for a tart and refreshing taste.

The Belgian-inspired beer was aged in oak barrels for six months. Bottles will be sold in Motorworks Brewing’s taproom starting for $25 per bottle on a first-come, first-served basis. If you’re not into the weird side of beer, try a classic like Motorworks’ V Twin Vienna Lager.

Details: On sale at noon Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $25. 941-567-6218. motorworksbrewing.com.

There is always lots to see in the Village of the Arts. The new monthly Indie Art Pop-Up! event is a great way to check it out. South Village Rising

Indie Art Pop Up!

You are probably familiar with Village of the Arts Art Walk on the first Friday and Saturday of each month.

Now, second Saturdays are getting some love with a new event in the Village.

Indie Art Pop Up! features open art galleries awaiting exploration, special guest artists and children’s storytellers at Village Voices and Eclectic Art Emporium.

The secret garden outside of The Dude and Mary’s Art of Life and Music is a good place to start the adventure.

Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1414 11th St. W. Bradenton. Free. meetup.com/South-Village-Rising-Village-of-the-Arts-Bradenton.

SHARE COPY LINK A new app called Pathways allows museum-goers to interact with exhibits and complete unique tours on almost any subject at South Florida Museum in Bradenton.

There’s an app for that

South Florida Museum has a new phone application called Pathways that allows museum goers to explore exhibits in all new ways.

Hang out in the cool blue glow of the planetarium, say hello to the resident manatees and learn a thing or two about the state you live in. It’s not a bad way to spend a hot summer day.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday. 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. 941-746-4131. southfloridamuseum.org.

A newly installed exhibit at the Florida Maritime Museum in Cortez highlights the connection between Tarpon Springs, the Bahamas and the sponge industry. Florida Maritime Museum

Sponge it up in Cortez

Florida Maritime Museum is hosting a traveling exhibit all about the sponge industry titled “Greek Communities of Tarpon Springs and the Bahamas: An Intertwined History.”

The display explores “historical, familial and cultural connections between the closely related Bahamian and Tarpon Springs communities.” It runs through Feb. 2.

Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free. 941-708-6120. floridamaritimemuseum.org.

Rob Schneider will visit McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre for four performances this weekend. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Rob Schneider at McCurdy’s

Actor and comedian and comedy writer Rob Schneider will make a four-performance stop at McCurdy’s this weekend.

Details: Friday and Saturday. McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. $14. Ages 18 and up. 941-925-3869. mccurdyscomedy.com.

LECOM Park is home to the Bradenton Marauders. Herald file photo

Marauders at home

Summer is running out, and it wouldn’t be complete without at least one trip to the ballpark.

The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders are playing at home this weekend against the Tampa Tarpons. Friday is Bark in the Park night. After the game, dogs will run the bases. Saturday is ’90s night and the first 750 guests will receive a 1990s-themed Marauder’s T-shirt.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $6-$10. 941-747-3031. bradentonmarauders.com.

Virginia Tech PhD student Sam Freeze preparing to release a an Eastern red female bat in Prince William Forest Park in Quantico, Va. Six nights a week in the summer, Freeze tromps through the woods at Marine Corps Base Quantico in search of northern long-eared bats, a species decimated by a mysterious disease in recent years. Most nights, the search comes up short. Cal Cary AP

Over the Skyway: Get a little batty

Francine Prager of Tampa Bay Bats will teach a class on bats covering everything from biology to common myths about the creatures.

At the end of the class, attendees will have the chance to see live bats in a safe setting.

Details: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center, 1800 Weedon Dr. NE., St Petersburg. Free. 727-453-6500. weedonislandpreserve.org.