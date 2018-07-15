The Latest: Fountain, wing-like benches anchor memorial

FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, a group of women pray together at a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims. Emanuel AME Church in Charleston will release the plans at an announcement Sunday, July 15, 2018, as part of its 200th anniversary celebration. The memorial was designed by Michael Arad, the architect behind the 9/11 Memorial in New York. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File) Stephen B. Morton AP