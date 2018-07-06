Elvis Costello cancels tour dates after cancer surgery

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, musician Elvis Costello attends a screening of "Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool" during the 2017 AFI Fest at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Costello has canceled the rest of his European summer tour after undergoing surgery for a "small but very aggressive" cancerous tumor. The post-punk singer-songwriter says he needs time to recover after the operation. The 63-year-old musician said in a statement Friday, July 6, 2018 that he initially thought "normal service had been resumed" but now realized he needed more rest. AP, File Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision