10 ways to celebrate Independence Day around Bradenton

Independence Day is Wednesday.
There are many places to celebrate with live music, food and fireworks around Bradenton. Double your dose of festivities with pre-Fourth events at LECOM Park in Bradenton and Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.
Whatever you do, don't get too star-spangled, and make sure you can still see straight by dawn's early light.
Downtown Bradenton
At the ballpark
Warm up for the fourth with a night of baseball and fireworks at LECOM Park. The Bradenton Marauders will square off with the Palm Beach Cardinals. It's the biggest post-game fireworks show of the season, and the first 1,500 guests will receive free T-shirts.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. $6-$10. 941-747-3031. milb.com/bradenton.
Fireworks on Manatee River
This is the first year that Zambelli International will provide the fireworks for the spectacular over Manatee River, and it's expected to be quite a show. Grab a spot along the Bradenton Riverwalk or on the waterfront in Palmetto.
Details: Approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
A filling Fourth
If you're looking for a comfy spot to watch the fireworks, Pier 22's July Fourth Buffet and Fireworks Party is a pretty good spot. The buffet includes a salad station, seafood station, hot dogs, burgers, chicken, ribs and a pig roast. The restaurant's "mixologists" have also concocted a special drink for the holiday called the Island Margarita.
Details: 6 p.m. through the end of the fireworks on Wednesday. Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., Bradenton. $19.95 for children, $69.95 for adults. 941-748-8087. pier22dining.com.
Anna Maria Island
Island parade
The Privateers’ Island Parade starts at 10 a.m. on the Fourth of July. The parade begins at Coquina Beach and marches the whole island, ending up at the Anna Maria City Pier. Expect cannon fire and flying beads and candy.
Details: 10 a.m.-noon on Wednesday. Starting at Coquina Beach. annamaria.com.
The big show
Anna Maria's Independence Day fireworks display will launch from near The Sandbar Restaurant starting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Bring a blanket, beach towel or beach chairs and enjoy the show for free from the sand. Seating at the restaurant is first come, first served. VIP packages are also available.
Details: 8-10 p.m. on Wednesday. The Sandbar Restaurant, 100 Spring Ave., Anna Maria Island. Free. 941-778-0444. annamaria.com.
Palmetto
Fourth Fest
In addition to the Zambelli fireworks display, the city of Palmetto is hosting its eighth annual Fourth Fest. This year, live music starts at 4:30 p.m. The Charlie Daniels Band will close the show. Fourth Fest includes food vendors, a beer garden and family friendly activities. A blood drive and a canned food drive will also be on site. When the music stops, the fireworks begin.
Details: 3-9 p.m. on Wednesday. Sutton and Lamb Parks, 1036 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. 941-723-4988. palmettofl.org.
Sarasota
Fanfares and Fireworks
Sarasota also will host some pre-Fourth festivities. Fanfares and Fireworks will bring live music and fireworks to Nathan Benderson Park starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Albert Castilga and Greg Billings will play. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m. Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are recommended. Coolers are not allowed at the event, but there will be food and drink vendors on site.
Details: 4-10 p.m. on Tuesday. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Free. nathanbendersonpark.org.
All-American Cookout at Selby Botanical Gardens
A fourth of July celebration at Selby includes access to the gardens, plus live music from soul band The Hydramatic, cookout food from Michael's On East's grill and a nice view of the fireworks over Sarasota Bay.
Details: 6-10 p.m. on Wednesday. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Adults: $35, Members: $25, Children 12 and under: $10. selby.org.
Watch the rockets in style
The Westin Sarasota is hosting an afternoon of barbeque, summer salads and deserts on the EVOQ Terrace overlooking the bay. The event is open to the public, but reservations are required.
Details: 5 p.m. until the fireworks end on Wednesday. The Westin Sarasota, 100 Marina View Drive, Sarasota. $40. Call 941-260-8255 for reservations. westinsarasota.com.
Main event
Sarasota's biggest fireworks display launches south of the Ringling Bridge and is viewable from all over the city. Bayfront Park and Marina Jack are good bets, but stake them out early enough to get a good spot. The show marks the closing of the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, an event which raises money for Suncoast Charities for Children. The fireworks start around 9 p.m.
Details: 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Bayfront Park, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. Free. 941-487-7904. sarasotapowerboatgrandprix.org.
