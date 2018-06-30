Amid public triumph, private turmoil for Marvel's Stan Lee

FILE - In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Stan Lee, left, and Keya Morgan arrive at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles. After the death last July of his wife Joan, the Marvel mogul has found himself in the middle of a fight over his finances and properties that has led to lawsuits, a restraining order and a police investigation of elder abuse. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision