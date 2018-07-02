Wisconsin author's children's book details 1893 World's Fair

In this June 15, 2018, photo, Carol McLernon poses for a photo in Whitewater, Wis. A 125-year-old doll named Victoria inspired author McLernon to write her latest children's book, "Treasured Memories: The Columbian Exposition of 1893." The retired school teacher, who lives in Whitewater, recreates the excitement of a defining event in U.S. history. The Janesville Gazette via AP Anthony Wahl