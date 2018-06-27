Your Weekend: Fun things to do around Bradenton (June 28-July 1)

Pops for all ages, by all ages
An orchestra made up of middle school, high school, college and adult musicians will take the stage Friday night for a free concert at Neel Performing Arts Center. The Pops Summer Camp Orchestra will perform music from "The Empire Strikes Back," James Bond films, popular video games and more. "Camping with the Pops" is a new program made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Manatee Community Foundation. Come see what these kids can do!
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-705-0592. thepopsorchestra.org.
Powerboat festival
The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix kicks off Thursday, and many of the events are cheap or free to attend. Highlights this weekend include a meet and greet with the race teams and a boat party on Friday and fan fests and powerboat races on Saturday and Sunday. The festival concludes with a fireworks display over Sarasota Bay on July 4. If things get too steamy on the beach, jump in and watch the races in the water.
Details: June 28-July 4. 941-487-7904. sarasotapowerboatgrandprix.org.
Go World Cup crazy
Whether or not you are a fan of the true sport of football, the excitement of an international competition like the World Cup is hard to beat. There are a few places around Bradenton screening a lot of the games, including Gecko's Grill and Pub locations and Brew Life Brewing. Shamrock Pub in Sarasota will be open for all games, no matter the hour. Here's hoping you didn't bet on the U.S. team in the office pool...
Details: Through July 15. fifa.com/worldcup.
Fresh off the easel
Two new exhibits will premiere Thursday night at ArtCneter Manatee. "Exhibit Here," an open, all media, juried show will flaunt some local talent. The other exhibit is a gallery of work by watercolor painter Jenny Medved titled: "Indigenous People, Portraits of Heritage and Descent."
Details: Opening reception 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-746-2862. artcentermanatee.org.
Fake news!
Is there a good kind of fake news? If you like punk music, maybe! Head on down to McCabe's on Friday night to see this three-piece perform. Fake News plays a blend of covers and original songs, and their musical skills are no hoax.
Details: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday. McCabe's Irish Pub, 302 12th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. facebook.com/FakeNewsMusicians.
Summer circus at The Ringling
Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling are teaming up to present some cutting edge circus acts from around the world this summer at the Historic Asolo Theater. This year, "Summer Circus Spectacular" includes a comic magician, a crossbow and hand-to-hand combat act, an aerialist and a Russian artist who manipulates shapes in mind-bending ways. Visitors can also enjoy access to the Ringling Circus Museum on the day they attend the show for an extra $5.
Details: Through July 28. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $16 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. 941-360-7399. ringling.org.
Comments