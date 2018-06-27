Spectators in the Gulf of Mexico watch as the boats speed by at a previous Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix.
Your Weekend: Fun things to do around Bradenton (June 28-July 1)

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

June 27, 2018 01:00 PM

AbeLara.jpeg
17-year-old violinist Abe Lara will perform “Theme to Schindler’s List,” on Friday during a free concert at State College of Florida.
Courtesy of The Pops Orchestra


Pops for all ages, by all ages

An orchestra made up of middle school, high school, college and adult musicians will take the stage Friday night for a free concert at Neel Performing Arts Center. The Pops Summer Camp Orchestra will perform music from "The Empire Strikes Back," James Bond films, popular video games and more. "Camping with the Pops" is a new program made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Manatee Community Foundation. Come see what these kids can do!

Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-705-0592. thepopsorchestra.org.

Powerboat festival

The Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix kicks off Thursday, and many of the events are cheap or free to attend. Highlights this weekend include a meet and greet with the race teams and a boat party on Friday and fan fests and powerboat races on Saturday and Sunday. The festival concludes with a fireworks display over Sarasota Bay on July 4. If things get too steamy on the beach, jump in and watch the races in the water.

Details: June 28-July 4. 941-487-7904. sarasotapowerboatgrandprix.org.

Russia Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 4 Photo Gallery(2).JPG
Germany's Sami Khedira, left, and Mexico's Hector Herrera challenge for the ball during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
AP

Go World Cup crazy

Whether or not you are a fan of the true sport of football, the excitement of an international competition like the World Cup is hard to beat. There are a few places around Bradenton screening a lot of the games, including Gecko's Grill and Pub locations and Brew Life Brewing. Shamrock Pub in Sarasota will be open for all games, no matter the hour. Here's hoping you didn't bet on the U.S. team in the office pool...

Details: Through July 15. fifa.com/worldcup.

Fresh off the easel

Two new exhibits will premiere Thursday night at ArtCneter Manatee. "Exhibit Here," an open, all media, juried show will flaunt some local talent. The other exhibit is a gallery of work by watercolor painter Jenny Medved titled: "Indigenous People, Portraits of Heritage and Descent."

Details: Opening reception 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. 941-746-2862. artcentermanatee.org.

fake news.jpg
Fake News, a local punk band, will play at McCabe's Irish Pub from 8-11 p.m. Friday.
Fake News Band

Fake news!

Is there a good kind of fake news? If you like punk music, maybe! Head on down to McCabe's on Friday night to see this three-piece perform. Fake News plays a blend of covers and original songs, and their musical skills are no hoax.

Details: 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday. McCabe's Irish Pub, 302 12th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. facebook.com/FakeNewsMusicians.

Circus Arts Conservatory Summer Spectacular 2018
Denis Ignatov presents the art form of cubique, which features incredible live shape manipulation.
Circus Arts Conservatory

Summer circus at The Ringling

Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling are teaming up to present some cutting edge circus acts from around the world this summer at the Historic Asolo Theater. This year, "Summer Circus Spectacular" includes a comic magician, a crossbow and hand-to-hand combat act, an aerialist and a Russian artist who manipulates shapes in mind-bending ways. Visitors can also enjoy access to the Ringling Circus Museum on the day they attend the show for an extra $5.

Details: Through July 28. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $16 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. 941-360-7399. ringling.org.

