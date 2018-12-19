Homepage

A fallen bridge, a serial sex abuser, a Taco Bell drama. These were top stories in S. Florida

By Miami Herald Staff Report

December 19, 2018 05:00 AM

Time lapse shows installation of FIU bridge and deadly collapse

Florida International University recorded a time lapse from three different angles of the doomed pedestrian bridge being raised over Southwest Eighth Street and then collapsing, killing six people. The time-lapse video spans from March 1 to March 19.
By
Up Next
Florida International University recorded a time lapse from three different angles of the doomed pedestrian bridge being raised over Southwest Eighth Street and then collapsing, killing six people. The time-lapse video spans from March 1 to March 19.
By

Which stories clicked with Miami Herald readers the most in 2018?

The newspaper looked into their data and got some answers.

They read about politics. And they read about crime. Also, about sports. And about tragedy. Lots of tragedy.

They have wide interests about their community and your state. And you like a good mystery.

Want a peek into your reading preferences this year? Here it is.

Now, presenting the Top 10 most-read South Florida stories on MiamiHerald.com in 2018:

Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein is a free man, despite sexually abusing dozens of underage girls according to police and prosecutors. His victims have never had a voice, until now.

By

1. How a future Trump Cabinet member gave a serial sex abuser the deal of a lifetime

A decade before #MeToo, a multimillionaire sex offender from Florida got the ultimate break. Jeffrey Epstein avoided a lifetime sentence for underage human and sex trafficking and abuse. Learn how the deal drafted by then prosecutor Alexander Acosta and Epstein’s defense team made the charges go away.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students and supporters held a rally Saturday at which they urged stronger action on gun control in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre that killed 17 people on the campus.

By

2. The victims of the Douglas High mass shooting

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the 17 people killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Earlier, relatives and friends of the victims took to social media to mourn and honor the people they lost.

Crystelle Yvette Baton, 42, was arrested and charged by the Florida Lottery Commission’s securities division for keeping a winning $600 lottery ticket and paying a “customer” only $5 for it. The customer was an undercover agent with the Florida Lo

By

3. Clerk tells lottery winner his prize is only $5. She picked the wrong man to scam, cops say

A Fort Myers Winn-Dixie Liquors store clerk was arrested and charged with larceny grand theft after telling an undercover agent for the Florida Lottery Commission his $600 winning lottery ticket was only worth $5. She kept the ticket.

composite
Miami-Dade Corrections and Miami-Dade court file

4. Concerned about gun posts, dad turns in son’s phones. Cops find something else.

Miami-Dade Schools police arrested an 18-year-old student at Dr. Michael Krop High in Northeast Miami-Dade after he posted pictures with guns on Instagram and Snapchat. A review of his phone revealed a child-porn video, police said.

Jeremiah Chavez went missing after visiting Club Space on Saturday and was found Tuesday morning behind a five-foot wall at the Archdiocese of Miami by a staffer.

By

5. Missing man last seen at a nightclub is found behind a wall at Archdiocese of Miami

Miami Shores police found Jeremiah Chavez, the 28-year-old Orlando man missing since a visit to Club Space with friends. Chavez posted a Snapchat video and called his sister asking for help because he was being chased.

An employee of a Taco Bell in Hialeah, Florida refused to take the order of a woman who did not speak Spanish.

By

6. ‘This is Hialeah!’ Taco Bell employee refuses to help client who doesn’t speak Spanish

An employee of a Taco Bell in Hialeah refused to take the order of a customer who did not speak Spanish, claiming that no one spoke English at the restaurant.

Broward County Circuit Court Judge Merrilee Ehrlich raises her voice, scolds and berates attorneys and defendant during court proceedings.

By

7. Watch this judge brutally berate a woman in a wheelchair. The woman died. The judge has quit

A judge in Broward County gave a fierce tongue-lashing to a woman in a wheelchair who came before her on a misdemeanor charge. The woman died three days later.

Florida International University recorded a time lapse from three different angles of the doomed pedestrian bridge being raised over Southwest Eighth Street and then collapsing, killing six people. The time-lapse video spans from March 1 to March 19.

By

8. FIU pedestrian bridge collapses days after installation; police say multiple deaths

A pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed just days after crews had dropped an elevated 950-ton span in place on a signature project that was intended to give Florida International University students a safe route across a busy roadway.

The voice of the Miami Hurricanes Joe Zagacki talks with receiver Ahmmon Richards at training camp.

By

9. Miami Hurricanes receiver Ahmmon Richards’ football career is over

A star UM receiver has ended his career because of a serious injury.

Mayor Gillum stopped at Manatee's Democratic headquarters and the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections as part of his statewide bus tour.

By

10. Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum shocks Democratic rivals, wins nomination for governor

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum surged late to overcome the big-spending campaigns of his main rivals Jeff Greene, Philip Levine and Gwen Graham to win the Democratic nomination for Florida governor against Republican Congressman Ron DeSantis.

  Comments  