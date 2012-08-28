Advertise

Advertise with us

August 28, 2012 10:41 AM

Ad Placement & Newspaper Advertising

Advertise your items for sale, products, services and place public announcements in the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com.

ADVERTISING RATE CARD

Advertising Specifications
 
Classifieds

Do you want to advertise a garage sale, place a wedding announcement or sell something? Place an online Classifieds ad or a print newspaper ad.		 Business Advertising

Do you have an advertising budget, and are you looking for a mid- to long-term advertising relationship? Are you looking to purchase online ad banners or large print display ads?		 

Classifieds

Place an online Classifieds ad or advertise in the newspaper.

Online-Only Classified Ads

Benefits:
  • Add photos to enrich your ad's appeal to buyers
  • Provide details to describe your ad's features
  • Track the number of people who view your ad
  • Target locally based qualified leads online
Order Online

Newspaper Print & Online Ads

Benefits:
  • Target locally based, qualified leads in print
  • Prints ads are included in online Classifieds
  • Order by Phone:

    941-746-7355


  • Order by Fax:

    941-708-7758


  • Order Online

Business Advertising

Advertise in The Herald with a local, regional or national account.

Print and Online Ads and Sponsorships

Digital & Print Advertising941-745-7015admanagers@bradenton.com
 
Real Estate Advertising941-745-7082rmueller@bradenton.com
In-column Classified Advertising941-746-SELL (7355)classified@bradenton.com
Recruitment advertising706-576-6207recruitment@bradenton.com
 



  Comments  