Top tennis seeds dominate Eddie Herr’s second day

Seeded players had little trouble during Tuesday’s singles draw in the 18s division of the 30th annual Eddie Herr International Junior Tennis Championships at IMG Academy.
China’s Xiyu Wang, the No. 1 seed in the girls 18s, swept past American Jada Robinson 6-4, 6-3, in a first-round match.
No. 2 seed Kaja Juvan defeated McCartney Kessler 6-4, 6-0, in straight sets. The highest-seeded player to fall in the 18s occurred on the girls side when American Salma Ewing upset Japan’s Yuki Naito, seeded fifth, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Four of the top five seeds in the boys 16s still remain, with wild card entrant JanMagnus Johnson continuing a surprising run into the Round of 16.
Johnson, an American, knocked off Yeong Seok Jeong, the tournament’s top seed, in straight sets in the first round. On Tuesday, Johnson dusted off Russia’s Bekkhan Altangeriev in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, to get into Wednesday’s third round against Mexico’s Marcelo Sepulveda, the 11th seed.
In the boys 14s, No. 1-seeded Bu Yunchaokete, of China, was taken to three sets before escaping with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Romania’s Sebastian Gima. He returns to the court Wednesday at 8 a.m. to face Japan’s Shintaro Mochizuki.
The top seeds in the girls 12s, 14s, 16s and in the boys 12s are set to play Wednesday morning at various times.
The event is open to the public and parking costs $5 per car. Action gets underway at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
On the boys 18 side, the division’s No. 1 ranked player in the world, IMG Academy trainee Miomir Kecmanovic faces Great Britain’s Max Stewart. That match is set to follow Bradenton’s Sebastian Korda battling American Lukas Greif, which starts at 8 a.m. on Court 1.
