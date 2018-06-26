How can you tell if your boat is going too fast in a no wake zone? We show you

Two South Carolina natural resources officers show you how fast you can go in no wake zones.
By
Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Sports

Father pulls son from burning car after race crash

Dean Jones was watching his son Mike compete in the Halifax Insurance 100 race on June 16, 2018 at a Virginia Speedway when Mike’s car hit off a competitor while making a turn, spinning the vehicle out of control, crashing and catching fire.