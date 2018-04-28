Protected goliath grouper can be a nuisance, but they are a fight worth having

Earlier this week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted there would not be any goliath grouper harvest in Florida state waters for at least the next year.

Since being placed under protection in 1990 due to overfishing, the population of goliath grouper has now exploded into one of the biggest nuisances for offshore anglers fishing wrecks, reefs and springs from as shallow as 5 feet to as deep as 250 feet.

Goliaths have now invaded inshore waters around Tampa Bay, the intercoastal and pretty much any place with structure they can fit into. For fun, anglers have been successfully targeting them on bridges, markers and docks. Some, like angler Chris Vallery, are even playing tug-of-war on the popular Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a couple years now,” the Tampa Bay angler Vallery said. “I’ve been trying to get the knowledge, and more importantly, the tackle to be able to do it. I finally found a used Barrett rod with a 50-wide and picked it up last Thursday.”

The rod, loaded with 130-pound braid backing and 200-pound top shot, was going to be Vallery’s tool as he went to battle with fish that could be twice his 260-pound size. Earlier this week he made the trip to the southern Sunshine Skyway Fishing pier. With a whole bonita as bait, Vallery still wasn’t quite sure what he was getting into.

“I cut it half, and used the head first. It had me a little nervous at first and I had to build up the courage to go for it.” At the end of the pier during slack tide, Vallery sent the first of his large baits out. It didn’t take long before he had a taker. “I felt a hard thump five minutes after sending it out and was broken off immediately,” he described.

“I sent the other half out, and that’s when I hooked a smaller one. I probably fought it for 10 minutes I think. I don’t really know long it was, I was lost in time. I focused on keeping it out from underneath and eventually got it up to the surface. It was 150 to 200 pounds!”

Obviously not able to get such a large fish up to the pier for a release, a nearby boat appeared to release the surfaced fish. “He said, ‘Do you need help?’ I said ‘Yeah, I need it unhooked.’ He did just that and released it and went on his way.”

With adrenaline pumping through his veins, Vallery decided to give it one more shot. This time, the fish would get the better of him.

“I tightened up the drag, and when I hooked another one it got my feet moving. Next thing I know I’m looking over the edge of the bridge pretty much straight down with my reel in my chest almost pulling me in. It luckily broke me off and I thought for sure I was going to be in the water. I definitely want to do it again but I don’t think I’ll do it alone and I want to make sure there are boats around in case something goes wrong.”