If you're interested in catching a mess of fish, your lucky days have arrived

The Gulf of Mexico has come alive.
Following another unseasonable cold front, anglers around the bay anxiously waited for their opportunity to get offshore. At the end of the week, the weather was ideal, and the fishing was at its peak.
Thursday was my chance to head west. I joined anglers Tommy Kanatzar, Ray Stuckey and Tom Howard aboard Kanatzar’s 26-foot Calcutta. We pushed off from the Bradenton Yacht Club around 7 a.m., and after a quick stop at Two Scoops Bait, we were headed west into the Gulf of Mexico with dreams of stuffed fish boxes and tired arms.
The first destination was around 120-feet deep about 40 miles west of Egmont Key. With calm seas and the use of a GPS-enabled Rhodan trolling motor, we sat right on a show of fish and sent baits down. The bite was instant but turned into the soon-to-be in-season red snapper.
After catching and releasing about a dozen red snapper with a few lane snapper mixed in, we bounced around to a few more spots, each with its own stacks of red snapper. Our target of grouper and mangrove snapper could not be caught with their aggressiveness, so a destination a few miles away was picked.
Less than a half mile from that spot a show of fish lit up Kanatzar’s Garmin bottom finder. It was a new find, and we sent baits down once again.
“I’m on,” both Howard and Stuckey said immediately. The sight of 15-pound red snapper from the depths once again was a bit unwelcome.
A few minutes later, I looked behind the boat and saw a few football-shaped fish break the surface. Kanatzar and Howard both got freelined sardines off the back and hooked up. A pair of Shimanos singing was music to our ears as their big fish made runs all around the boat.
Kanatzar was able to get his close first. “It’s a big blackfin!” I exclaimed looking into the blue water. “Fat one, too!”
A minute later, I stuck it with a gaff and swung it into the boat. Howard followed up with a blackfin tuna of his own.
For the next two hours, it was insanity. Blackfins were going crazy behind the boat with a mixed bonita every so often. Every bait that hit the bottom resulted in a big red snapper bite. Huge amberjack followed in every hooked fish while sharks also kept a watchful eye after the bloodbath from the boat poured into the Gulf. It was fishing at its best.
When it was said and done, we had seven blackfin tuna, one stuffed fish box, a boat that needed a good scrubbing and a few tired anglers. The choice was made to hit a wreck on the way home to try to cap off the trip with a few mangrove and yellowtail snapper and the chance at a permit.
At the wreck, we pitched out a few crabs, and I worked the water column with light jigheads on 20-pound leader rigged with shrimp. It started slow but our persistent chum did the job as I boated a beautiful yellowtail around 4 pounds. Stuckey joined the yellowtail fishing game by rigging up his own light jighead and got a nice yellowtail as well.
While this was happening, Howard’s crab started singing once again. It was a big fish, doing it’s best to get in the wreck below. Luckily the wreck was avoided, and after a lengthy 20-minute fight, a monster 32-pound permit was landed.
About 10 minutes later, another crab was eaten but tangled line caused a break-off.
We would work through another eight to 10 big yellowtail snapper before calling it a day. The Calcutta was pointed east, knowing between the bloody boat and stuffed fish boxes a lot of cleaning was ahead.
Springtime fishing was at it’s peak. We could almost pick and choose what we wanted to target, and all of those species were hungry. Now is the time to get out, because it rarely gets any better.
For more information, contact Jon Chapman at captainchappy@verizon.net.
