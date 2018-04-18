Seeking red snapper? Florida anglers will have 40 days to reel them in

Florida anglers will have a 40-day red snapper fishing season in the Gulf of Mexico this summer, up from recent years where the season lasted from between three and 39 days. Additionally, the 40 days will run concurrently in both state and federal waters.
The federal government announced Tuesday that states on the Gulf of Mexico can set recreational seasons this year and next for red snapper, a popular catch that's still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing.
The experimental permits will let Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas track the catch, with each state closing its season when it reaches its quota, according to a Commerce Department news release Tuesday.
Florida announced a 40-day season for 2018 from June 11 to July 20.
Red snapper has been a hot issue in the Gulf, with seasons getting shorter and shorter as fish got bigger and more numerous. The problem, according to NOAA Fisheries, was that recreational anglers regularly caught far more than their quotas, and the overage for one season meant fewer days for the next. State agencies said NOAA was using bad data.
Last week, the National Marine Fisheries Service proposed a limited red snapper season in the South Atlantic, where all red snapper has been off limits since 2014 — except for two weekends in late 2017 — with the catch limit set to match total landings in 2014.
South Atlantic anglers could take one snapper per day, with a total recreational limit of 29,656 fish. The commercial limit would be 124,815 pounds.
The comment period for that proposal began Monday and ends June 15.
As part of this program, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, will have to track and monitor the recreational red snapper harvest in Florida. The FWC will consider approving a final proposal at the April 26 meeting in Fort Lauderdale to require state-licensed for-hire operations that target or harvest certain reef fish in Gulf of Mexico state waters to report their intention to harvest reef fish.
In other Gulf states, Louisiana asked to manage charter boats, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration kept that authority, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said. Its allocation is about 743,000 pounds, and its application recommended a May 25 opening date, the statement said.
Mississippi is splitting its 137,949-pound quota proportionally, with 135,149 pounds for recreational fishermen and 2,800 pounds for for-hire boats. Its opening day will be May 25 — the Friday before Memorial Day, with Labor Day set for closing. If necessary to ensure the quota isn't met earlier, the season might close from July 9-22, the department said.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said April 6 that the state would open its waters every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from June 1 to Sept. 2, plus July 2-5 and Sept. 3, with a bag limit of two per person with a 16-inch minimum length.
The Texas Parks and Wildllife Department said its year-round season would continue in state waters, with a projected 82-day season to start June 1 in federal waters.
