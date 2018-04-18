Seeking red snapper? Florida anglers will have 40 days to reel them in

SHARE COPY LINK Manatee County-based fishing captain Jon Chapman reels in a 20-pound red snapper during an outing in the Gulf of Mexico. Florida's 2018 red snapper season will be June 11 to July 20. Jon Chapman Tom Alberts

Manatee County-based fishing captain Jon Chapman reels in a 20-pound red snapper during an outing in the Gulf of Mexico. Florida's 2018 red snapper season will be June 11 to July 20. Jon Chapman Tom Alberts