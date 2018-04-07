Full moon leads to nighttime fishing frenzy. And the daytime bites weren't bad either

“Full moon is the way to snapper fish!” says angler Wyatt Barnett. “You have a couple nights before and a couple nights after the moon with prime night bites. The combination of the light and currents caused by the moon puts them into feeding mode.”
During last weekend’s full moon, Barnett was offshore fishing in about 100-feet of water over natural bottom, testing his own theories. By the end of the night, his boat with five anglers would have their 50-snapper limit before releasing many more.
“We released plenty of smaller ones. The fish average 16 to 22 inches. Eighty 80 to 100 feet produces more mangrove snapper, while 100 to 120 feet produces more yellowtail snapper.”
On this trip, it was heavily yellowtail snapper loaded, one of the tastiest fish in the Gulf of Mexico.
Barnett, like many successful snapper anglers, relies on jigs to work through the water column. Many of the snapper were caught hitting baits on the drop, and a jig allows the angler to control what depth to fish catching aggressive fish off the bottom.
“The snapper will readily feed on just about any bait they can fit in their mouth on the full moon,” Barnett described. “We fish live shrimp or cuts of ballyhoo and threadfin.
“We use light spinning gear 3000-5000 size reels to control your bait slowly going to the bottom. As for a rig, we were using half-ounce to 1 ¼-ounce Hogballs while other rigs will work with pinch weights and egg sinkers. I prefer to use a jig because it keeps the weight right on the bait, making controlling your bait and detecting a bite much simpler.”
While the nighttime full moon bite was hot for Barnett, anglers like Steven Weber also ran into good bites during the daytime offshore this week. Normally a daytime bite after a full moon is slow because fish eat through the night.
“Very rarely do I fish for snapper during the day with a full moon,” Weber said. “It had been so windy and choppy lately that we wanted to take advantage of nice conditions.”
On Monday, Weber was able to fish offshore between 90 and 120 feet over hard bottom, reefs and ledges. Between the five anglers fishing, they caught around 40 keeper mangrove snapper in the 13- to 22-inch range. Weber’s techniques were very similar to Barnett's, catching snapper up in the water column.
“I use Shimano Stradic 4000 and 5000 spinning reels with 20-pound Daiwa J Braid,” Weber described. “Lately I have been jig head fishing more than ever before using techniques taught to me by the amazing Joel Klein. I will use anywhere from a half-ounce to 1-ounce jig head, pinch the tail off shrimp and thread it on there. The big mangos come up off the bottom and grab that jig with wreck-less abandon.”
With hot fishing and decent weather, Weber was able to get offshore again on Wednesday. Another hot bite awaited.
“We caught about 40-keeper mango’s again. The bite was really hot for around two hours.”
For more information, contact Jon Chapman at captainchappy@verizon.net.
