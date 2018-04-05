No freshwater fishing license? No worries this weekend

It's time for Florida's License-free Freshwater Fishing Days. On Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8, 2018, folks can cast their lines into 3 million acres of lakes, ponds and reservoirs. Visit MyFWC.com/Fishing for freshwater fishing tips.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Tom Alberts
SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

National

SWAT team enters YouTube HQ after shots fired

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 3. Police said they believe the female shooter killed herself after firing shots.