Fishing duo had low expectations before redfish tourney. Then they reeled in $29K in prizes

During a tournament, most anglers will tell you they have a game plan set in place. They’ve been fishing all week leading up to tournament day, knowing where fish are (or aren’t) and how they are acting when found.
Redfish tournament anglers are very strict with plans. Since there is a maximum size limit of 27 inches during most weigh-in tournaments, they need to find a very particular size of fish. Finding these “upper-slot” fish is needed to maximize weight in a two-fish tournament, and knowing where and when they will be at a spot is the dream of every redfish angler.
During last weekend’s Inshore Fishing Association Redfish Tournament out of Clearwater, Captain Jason Prieto and fishing partner Brian Visnovec weren’t completely sold on their game plan going into the tournament. Prieto, a full-time guide along the south shore of Tampa Bay, has said the redfish have been few and far between on his daily charters.
“I think I’ve only caught about five redfish since March started. It’s been horrible for them on the south shore,” the long time captain noted. “Brian (Visnovec) went all around from St. Pete to Terra Ceia to Joe’s Bay and hadn’t really seen many either. He wasn’t able to get out as much as normal before the tournament so we were going a little unprepared.”
On the day of the tournament, the duo headed south to work areas of Fort DeSoto.
“The first spot we saw some fish but didn’t catch any. The second spot was a pothole and we ended up staying there all day, catching about 30 fish,” Prieto described.
“We had fish that were borderline in the slot and heavier, but didn’t want to take the chance if they were too big. Our two fish were 26.5 inches and plenty of weight. We released five more fish that were about the same size, and that doesn’t happen often in tournaments.”
The bait of choice for the partners were 1/4-ounce jigheads with Z-Man Houdini baits.
“We sat on the hole and just jigged through it. We moved maybe 50 feet one time to reposition and that was about it. The two fish we had were caught by noon, but we sat on the spot until about 1:30 so no one else could fish them.”
At the scales they weren’t exactly sure how big the two fish would be. Their boat scale was showing around 14 pounds, so when Prieto and Visnovec heard an official weight of 15.76 pounds they were a bit shocked.
“I think their scale might have been a bit heavy for everyone,” Prieto said.
The weight would hold, winning first place and a prize package totaling $29,875. Within the prizes was a Ranger RB190 boat, motor and trailer package that the duo is selling. “We already had a guy lined up to buy it, but financing fell through. It’s still for sale,” Prieto said. Not a bad payday when expectations were set low.
Prieto, who can be reached at 813-727-9890, said snook fishing has been excellent to make up for the lack of redfish and should continue to get better as water warms.
Second place was claimed by Manatee County captains Josh Prunier and Billy Alstrom with 15.41 pounds. The team ran to Sarasota Bay to find their pair of redfish, but fell just short of the title. They took home winnings of $3,545.
In third place were partners Jeremy Lee and Jay Withers with 14.84-pounds, winning $1,320.
Sixty two total boats fished with 29 weighing in at least one.
Got the itch to fish tournaments? April will feature more chances for big redfish prizes starting April 14 with the Florida Pro Redfish Series out of Ruskin.
April 28 will be the Sticken Pigz tournament out of the Palma Sola Causeway. For more information, both can be found on Facebook.
For more information, contact Jon Chapman at captainchappy@verizon.net.
