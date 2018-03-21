Hungry for free lobster? Hurry before the harvest ends April 1

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 72 Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark Pause 46 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 27 Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation 78 Great White shark caught and released off South Carolina coast 255 Police provide boating requirements and safety tips 176 There are only a few more days of spiny lobster season left in Florida 53 Dick Vitale's picks to go to the Elite Eight 21 Working the grill at Kruk's Philly Steaks 38 Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 61 Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The spiny lobster recreational and commercial season closes to harvest in state and federal waters starting April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is July 25 and 26. In this video, learn more about the life cycle of this delectable crustacean. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The spiny lobster recreational and commercial season closes to harvest in state and federal waters starting April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is July 25 and 26. In this video, learn more about the life cycle of this delectable crustacean. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission