Hungry for free lobster? Hurry before the harvest ends April 1

For many, the lure of lobster is the remarkable taste.
Less appetizing are the whale-sized sums that are expended for the mouth-watering crustaceans.
The good news is that Florida’s spiny lobster recreational and commercial season in state and federal waters continues through the end of March. The season ends April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6, according to a reminder issued Wednesday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
There will be another chance snare some of the highly sought-after seafood during the two-day recreational sport season that takes place on the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July. This year, that is July 25 and 26.
There are prohibitions on lobster harvests in certain waters, so visit MyFWC.com/Fishing to find out more about regulations, where to harvest, bag and size limits and more.
