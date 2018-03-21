More Videos

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 72

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

Pause
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 46

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat

Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation 27

Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation

Great White shark caught and released off South Carolina coast 78

Great White shark caught and released off South Carolina coast

Police provide boating requirements and safety tips 255

Police provide boating requirements and safety tips

There are only a few more days of spiny lobster season left in Florida 176

There are only a few more days of spiny lobster season left in Florida

Dick Vitale's picks to go to the Elite Eight 53

Dick Vitale's picks to go to the Elite Eight

Working the grill at Kruk's Philly Steaks 21

Working the grill at Kruk's Philly Steaks

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police 61

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

The spiny lobster recreational and commercial season closes to harvest in state and federal waters starting April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is July 25 and 26. In this video, learn more about the life cycle of this delectable crustacean. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
The spiny lobster recreational and commercial season closes to harvest in state and federal waters starting April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is July 25 and 26. In this video, learn more about the life cycle of this delectable crustacean. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Fishing & Boating

Hungry for free lobster? Hurry before the harvest ends April 1

By Tom Alberts

talberts@bradenton.com

March 21, 2018 11:58 AM

For many, the lure of lobster is the remarkable taste.

Less appetizing are the whale-sized sums that are expended for the mouth-watering crustaceans.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The good news is that Florida’s spiny lobster recreational and commercial season in state and federal waters continues through the end of March. The season ends April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6, according to a reminder issued Wednesday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

There will be another chance snare some of the highly sought-after seafood during the two-day recreational sport season that takes place on the last consecutive Wednesday and Thursday of July. This year, that is July 25 and 26.

There are prohibitions on lobster harvests in certain waters, so visit MyFWC.com/Fishing to find out more about regulations, where to harvest, bag and size limits and more.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 72

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

Pause
Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat 46

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat

Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation 27

Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation

Great White shark caught and released off South Carolina coast 78

Great White shark caught and released off South Carolina coast

Police provide boating requirements and safety tips 255

Police provide boating requirements and safety tips

There are only a few more days of spiny lobster season left in Florida 176

There are only a few more days of spiny lobster season left in Florida

Dick Vitale's picks to go to the Elite Eight 53

Dick Vitale's picks to go to the Elite Eight

Working the grill at Kruk's Philly Steaks 21

Working the grill at Kruk's Philly Steaks

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police 61

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

View More Video