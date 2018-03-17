An avid fisherman’s life was too short. Fellow anglers now honor him annually

When the Day family moved to Florida from Ohio in 2000, Chad Day found himself at home on the water.
“We lived in the apartments of Carlton Arms while our house was being built,” said Chad’s mom, Joann Day. “He fished in the inlets, catching snook. I remember one time he came home with a big one and said ‘Mom look at this!’”
Throughout his high school years at Lakewood Ranch and Manatee Technical Institute, Chad fished. He joined tournaments like the Crosthwait Memorial with friends, like many Manatee County fin-chasing adolescents.
At age 23, Day had been working full time for a few years as a welder. On a day off, he went for a fishing trip near Bayshore to some spots he frequented.
“It was Jan. 21, 2014, he was fishing by himself. He said he went out of his truck and his right arm went up and behind his head and he couldn’t control it,” said Joann, describing the seizure that he experienced. “Next thing he knew, he was put on a stretcher in an ambulance.
“At the hospital, doctors were asking if he was on anything, and he wasn’t. I asked him if he had eaten anything and he said ‘not much.’ As a mom, I thought he might be low on vitamins or something like that.”
Chad was sent for a CT scan. A half hour later, Joann knew something was wrong.
“Different doctors started coming in and talking to him. He had a tumor. The next day he had a biopsy done, and we found out it was cancer,” she said. “On Feb. 18, he was scheduled for surgery. He fished while we waited to get into Moffit Cancer Center. It helped calm him. When it was removed, we found out it was glioblastoma brain cancer.”
Glioblastoma is a highly malignant, fast-growing form of cancer. Only 30 percent of those diagnosed live for two years. Despite the diagnosis, Chad returned to what he loved, the water.
“Three days after the surgery, he was out fishing. Fishing helped his spirits. He started daily chemo and daily radiation in the middle of March,” she said.
“On March 29, he won $800 for the biggest trout, 26.25-inches, in a tournament. He even fished the Crosthwait that May and tried to finish but was too weak to get through the first night. He didn’t want to give in,” she said.
On May 16, 2015, after a 17-month battle, Chad Day passed away.
To honor his memory, Joann decided to do something she thought he would love. She started a fishing tournament in his name.
The inaugural Chad Day Memorial Fishing tournament was held last year from the Bearded Clam Restaurant. It raised nearly $8,000 for the American Brain Cancer Association between raffles and sponsors. The 17 boats that competed saw their entry fees pay out 100 percent into a prize pool.
Next weekend will be the second year of the tournament, and Joann Day is hoping to expand the field.
It starts Friday, March 23, and people fish through March 24. There are four categories with winnings in each. The two biggest redfish, two biggest snook, two biggest trout and two biggest flounder each have a division. Redfish and snook have to be in their legal slot size.
Even those who don’t win with their catches have a chance to bring home raffle prices from parasailing and kiteboarding to golf outings or dinner gift cards.
For those looking to join, rules and tournament information can be found at thebeardedclamsarasota.com/news, or by giving Joann Day a call at 941-228-5012. Donations can be made for even if you aren’t fishing to Chad Day Fishing Tournament, Box 15413, Bradenton, FL 34209.
