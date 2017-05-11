Jerry Hill Memorial Kids Fishing Tournament begins Saturday morning

Saturday morning, beginning at 7 a.m., the Palmetto fishing pier next to the Green Bridge will be abuzz with area youths preparing to toss fishing lines into the Manatee River with dreams of catching a big one.
The annual free Jerry Hill Memorial Kids Fishing Tour is named after the Bradenton Herald’s longtime outdoors editor and avid outdoors advocate Jerry Hill. The registration ends at 8 a.m., at which time fishing begins and is available for free for children between 5 and 14 years old. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Prizes will be awarded in several age divisions and every participant will receive a free lunch and T-shirt, and there will be drawings for free fishing equipment. Bait and tackle also will be provided and it is a requirement that they be used in the tournament. If a child lacks any equipment, call 941-794-2806.
Hill was known for his enthusiasm for introducing kids to outdoor sports like fishing and hunting as an alternative to less wholesome activities. The Manatee Fish and Game Association, the city of Palmetto and many other civic organizations and vendors sponsor the event.
“We couldn’t do this without the support of the North River Kiwanis Club and Discount Tackle and everyone involved,” longtime event organizer Carol Kimball said. “We never know what to expect until the day of the tournament, but this year we are expecting a lot. We had 400 registrations turn out at a YMCA function, have had the registrations in the schools and I have all kinds of kids calling me.”
The event was originally called the Dogfish Tournament, “but we haven’t seen dogfish there in a while,” Kimball said. “Now the kids catch a variety of species. One caught a cobia last year, we’ve seen them catch snapper and there was one time when an eel was caught. You just never know what’s under that pier sometimes.”
That’s what we get out of it, seeing everyone come together promoting fishing, catch and release in particular and seeing a parent enjoy their time with their child.
Carol Kimball, tournament organizer
Kimball said even though the top three places in each age division are awarded prizes, no child will go home empty-handed.
“There are a lot of kids in our area who probably do a lot of fishing on their daddy’s boat and we do see those kids, but the nice thing about this tournament is that it draws a lot of kids who have never done any fishing before,” she said. “That’s always been our goal is to get them hooked on fishing instead of less desirable hobbies, but it’s also to promote a parent doing something with their child.”
Kimball said putting on a free tournament that draws hundreds of area children is a lot of work, but the smile on a child’s face is what drives all involved.
“We enjoy it,” she said. “We like seeing these kids smile. That’s what we get out of it, seeing everyone come together promoting fishing, catch-and-release in particular, and seeing a parent enjoy their time with their child. It’s been great every year, and that’s why I’ve stuck it out all these years.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments