Red snapper season approved by FWC

A 78-day recreational red snapper 2017 season in the state Gulf waters has been approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The season was approved by the commission on Thursday during the second day of their two-day-long meeting in Tallahassee, according to the FWC website.
The 78-day Gulf recreational red snapper season will be open on:
▪ Saturdays and Sundays in May, starting the first Saturday in May.
▪ Daily starting the Saturday before May 27, which is Memorial Day, through July 9, which is the Sunday following Independence Day.
▪ Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September and October, plus Labor Day, which is Sept. 4.
“We are once again able to provide and maintain fishing opportunities for Gulf recreational anglers and provide stakeholders with spring, summer and fall fishing options for this economically important species,” Commissioner Chuck Roberts said in a statement.
Federal seasons for private recreational anglers and federally-permitted charter boats and head boats in Gulf federal waters have not yet been announced by National Marine Fisheries Service Fisheries, according to the FWC release.
For more information about red snapper visit: myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/snappers/.
For more information on the changes to the red snapper season or other FWC action taken this week visit: myfwc.com/about/commission/commission-meetings/2017/april/19/agenda/.
