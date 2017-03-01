Ever wanted to fish with a Playboy model? Get ready to shell out the big bucks

The captain of Hit and Run Charters hopes the chance to fish with Playboy model Marissa Everhart lures in some new customers this season.
“We’re offering fishing charters with her because she’s pretty much world famous,” said Capt. Tyler Kapela, 30. “The next few months are really the big time fishing season. So, we’re really trying to target it.”
Everhart, 25, grew up in Seminole and has been featured on the Playboy covers for the Philippines to Venezuela and Mexico. The international model has more than 4 million Facebook followers and 44,400 Twitter followers.
“I’ve been published nationally and internationally with Playboy and been in 10 different magazines, appearing on three different covers,” said Everhart. “Florida is home. I’m 100 percent a Florida girl and I don’t think it’ll ever change.”
Kapela said he’s charging double his normal rate, plus 20 percent, to fish with Everhart. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House.
“The charter fee with her is going to be anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500,” he said. “With all of her social media followers and my TV experience, fishing experience, I figure let’s put it all together and see where we can go.”
Hunter Boelte, 25, from Arkansas, went on a 4 hour fishing trip with Everhart for his birthday and caught a 20 pound grouper.
“Chance of a lifetime to go out with a playmate,” Boelte said. “As soon as you get a fish on the line she gets all excited and starts screaming and yelling.”
Boelte said it was worth the money and Everhart was great company on the boat.
“She was very bubbly and very talkative,” he said. “It was like you’re best friends with her.”
Everhart said she grew up fishing with her dad and enjoys meeting new people.
“I love to fish. So, I’m super into anything with an adrenaline rush and fishing brings that to you,” she said. “I love to meet new people. See what everyone’s story is about and just have a good time.”
Everhart and Kapela are also teaming up to film a new fishing show called “The Hottest Bite” that they hope to premier next year.
“I was the host of a fishing show on NBC Sports for a few years,” said Kapela. “I’m just taking that experience that I had with that and bringing it into a new fishing show with Marissa Everhart.”
Hit and Run Charters operates out of the Tierra Verde Marina Resort in Pinellas County. To schedule a fishing trip call 727-421-1051 or visit their website at inshorefishtampabay.com.
