Boat show offers plenty of fishing education

I love boating and fishing shows. I’m not talking about the ones on TV, although there are many good ones, but the shows that fill up convention centers and fairgrounds with informative seminars, innovative tackle, new boats and all the other goodies that give fisherman the kid in the candy store feeling.
Next weekend is the return of the Bradenton Boat Show at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.
It will be open from Friday morning through Sunday evening.
The highlights will be plenty of local captains sharing knowledge, local tackle shops offering a look at new gear, clothing vendors, and of course new boats that I love to drool over.
For the 12th year Captain Rachel Cato will be a featured presenter on the main stage, teaching her favorite fishing techniques.
“I’ll be there to present inshore and offshore live bait techniques. ‘How to’ personal techniques on being more successful at catching fish whenever and however,” the veteran captain said.
“I’m a transplant from Missouri at age 7. I am self-taught and learn something new all the time. I really enjoy coaching new anglers getting into the sport as well as challenging the experienced anglers. Bottom line, I absolutely love going to work,” she said.
Cato will take the stage five times over the three-day weekend, with topics such as “Live Bait Fishing the Skyway, Bradenton and Tampa Bay Areas,” and “Choosing the Correct Gear and Where to Find Fish.”
Captain Nate Weissman is another captain who will be taking the stage each day, with something that really interests me since it relates to fishing right now.
“I’ll be doing doing wintertime tactics,” Weissman said. “Reef and dock fishing for sheepshead, snapper, and black drum. When, where, and how to target them.”
Other captains who will be taking the stage include Mike Anderson, Tim Whitfield, Jeremy Heimes and more.
The best part is the price.
While shows at other venues will charge a premium for parking and at the gate, the Bradenton Boat Show comes in at only $5 with free parking. Kids under 12 are also free.
For more information and to see the full list of presenters, visit BradentonBoatShow.com.
Solunar table
Sunday
2:25 a.m.
2:50 p.m.
Monday
3:15 a.m.
3:40 p.m.
Tuesday
4 a.m.
4:25 p.m.
Wednesday
4:50 a.m.
5:10 p.m.
Thursday
5:30 a.m.
5:55 p.m.
Friday
6:15 a.m.
6:40 p.m.
Saturday
7 a.m.
7:20 p.m.
Jan. 22
7:40 a.m.
8:05 p.m.
Jan. 23
8:30 a.m.
8:55 p.m.
Jan. 24
9:15 a.m.
9:30 p.m.
Jan. 25
10:05 a.m.
10:30 p.m.
Jan. 26
10:55 a.m.
11:20 p.m.
Jan. 27
11:45 a.m.
12:10 a.m.
Jan. 28
12:35 p.m.
1:00 a.m.
Jan. 29
1:25 p.m.
1:50 a.m.
Source: U.S. Naval Observatory data
