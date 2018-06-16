Team Godzilla wins tournament on weigh-in tiebreaker

At 10:30 a.m., with only 90 minutes of fishing left, Team Godzilla and captain Jeff Gentner looked at their catch and decided they probably wouldn't be able to upgrade any of their fish.
“We’re horrible tarpon fishermen,” Gentner said. “We focused on the inshore slam. The bite was slow and it was really hot so we didn’t think we could improve what we had. Honestly, we thought we were going to be crushed by some teams catching big cobia.”
Gentner and his team headed in early toward the Bradenton Yacht Club to be one of the first boats to weigh in at the 11th Annual Fire Charity Fishing Tournament. Their Tampa Bay catch included two huge snook caught early Saturday at 44 and 39 inches, two trout caught later Saturday of 24 and 23 inches, and a pair of 33-inch redfish they landed early Sunday morning. The total would be 404 points.
Weighing in after Gentner were perennial contenders Team Skeeter and Capt. TJ Stewart. They were able to land a tarpon worth 60 points, a 33-inch redfish worth 52 points, a pair of snook worth 182 points and two trout worth 110-points. Their total added up to 404.
A few boats behind Team Skeeter in the weigh-in line was Team MyCo Trailers and captain Beau Bell. They spent a little extra time Sunday attempting to upgrade until the last minute. Their final catch would be a 41- and 40-inch snook for 190 points, a 26- and 23-inch trout for 110 points and a pair of redfish for 104 points. Their total would also equal 404 points.
With three teams all tied at the top, the rule book was consulted for tiebreaking rules. The rules state: “In the event of a tie, the first team to weigh in shall be awarded the highest place award.” The end result was Team Godzilla taking first place, followed by Team Skeeter in second with MyCo Trailers in third.
“We were lucky,” Gentner said. “Who would ever think they’re going to tie with 404 points?”
For the win the team collected a check for $5,000, while second brought home $2,500 and third $1,000.
In the offshore division, Team Sea Saw continued its reign at the top with a catch the group went a long way to obtain.
“We went 240 miles one way,” according to team captain Lee Blenker. “It was about 800 miles round trip.”
Fishing on the southern edge of the Gulf of Mexico, the team flirted with the world record for a mutton snapper. Their 26.8-pound fish was a few pounds shy but brought home big points in the tournament. Their catch from the southern Gulf also included a pair of black grouper at 24.3 and 31 pounds, a second mutton at 17 pounds, a cubera snapper at 15.6 pounds and a Warsaw grouper at 94.5 pounds. Their total of 413 points topped the 357 points of the runner-up, Team FatBottom Girl. Team Jumbo Shrimp was third with 320 points.
Comments