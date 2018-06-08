Anglers geared up for start of American red snapper season in Gulf of Mexico

For offshore recreational anglers, Monday is the beginning of an unofficial 40-day holiday that will see many charging offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.
It’s the start of the recreational American red snapper season and it comes at a good time, with the weather looking perfect for a few days early in the week.
Popular spots in deeper Gulf of Mexico areas will see loads of boats. Those getting in on the “ARS” action should have no issue getting their limits, but after you get your boats fill of two fish per person, what next?
Capt. Joseph Dephilips of the Reel Lucky has been one of the offshore charter captains who has been able to fish for red snapper since June 1. For him, red snapper has been easy and it’s been making memories.
“There’s a lot of fish out there right now,” the veteran captain said. “There’s plenty of fish in 120 feet and it seems everyone has spots out there.”
In the middle of a good bottom-fishing bite, Dephillips had a chum bag out and a freelined whitebait on 30-pound test with 40-pound leader to get a possible pelagic that might be passing by. When the reel started screaming, he knew there was something special on the other end.
“We caught a couple bonita and had a hot red grouper bite going on the bottom. Then something hit and burnt about 350 yards of the 500-yard spool with an insane run," he said.
“I think that long run burned him out, because he came back to the boat pretty quickly after that. It was a huge wahoo and when I stuck the gaff in it I think it was ready to die after that.”
That huge wahoo went 70 pounds, an impressive feat on the light tackle. It was also extremely lucky considering it was landed without wire leader given wahoo’s razor blade sharp teeth.
With the fishbox getting full and limits of bottom fish, Dephillips’ anglers wanted to catch some amberjack. On their way to a wreck, one of the anglers spotted a large fin on the surface of the water about 30 miles due west of St. Petersburg.
“He said. ‘It's a great white!’ We ran over to it and it was actually a whale shark. Swimming with it was a school of cobia and we caught two of them off of it,” Dephillips said
Continuing in it wasn’t long before the next amazing site appeared — a second whale shark.
“We saw another one, maybe only a mile away, and caught three more off of that one. It was like national geographic out there,” Dephillips said.
Red snapper will be on the menu for most, but don’t neglect other fish that seem can always make an appearance.
Fire Charity tourney
The weigh in for the Fire Charity Fishing Tournament will be held Sunday at the Bradenton Yacht Club.
With beautiful weekend weather predicted, teams should have solid catches in both the inshore and offshore divisions.
The inshore division weigh in is scheduled to conclude by 1 p.m., with the offshore weigh in beginning after.
