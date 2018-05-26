Team Haulin' Grass claims another offshore title at Crosthwait fishing tournament

At the 35th Annual Crosthwait Memorial Fishing Tournament from the Bradenton Yacht Club, familiar teams found themselves topping the leaderboard. Sunday’s weigh-in showcased huge fish that wowed the crowd who braved stormy weather at the Sunday weigh in.
The 2014 offshore division winners Haulin’ Grass and team captain Brian Turner found themselves bringing home a diverse catch that included much more than their six weighed in fish. The catch reclaimed the title along with a first place prize of $10,000.
“I figured we had 18 different species of fish on the boat,” Turner said. “The sharks were bad. We lost quite a few bigger fish to the sharks that we would have weighed in. After we got away from them, we had a consistent catch and got a good mixed bag of fish.”
Fishing nearly 180 miles southwest of Bean Point and out to 1,000 feet deep, Turner and a crew of Jim Anderson, Todd Borden, Kiel Duquette, Craig Jackson and Tim Diehl were able to weigh in a 109-pound Warsaw grouper, 29-pound kitty mitchell grouper, 16-pound snowy grouper, 24 and 30-pound blackfin tuna and 14-pound mutton snapper. Despite a well-rounded catch, Turner still didn’t think it was enough to win.
“I thought 550 points would be pretty close to the total needed. We were pretty beat down when we got in. It was definitely a surprise to win.”
The team's total of 456 points was enough to top the 444 points of team Jumbo Shrimp, which wowed the crowd with a 215-pound Warsaw grouper and 177-pound swordfish.
Third place went to team Sea Saw with 417 points.
Also returning to the podium after a two-year break was the team of Sandhoff Construction, whose 406 points captured the inshore title.
“We’ve been lucky; this one was pure luck,” said angler David Sandhoff. “We didn’t prefish, even one second. We just kind of went. We weren’t even sure if we were going to fish it. Everyone was so busy.”
Sandhoff and teammates Curt Gionet, Kane Hannaford, Travis Sherman, Cory Raburn and Brooks McCallister relied heavily on their instincts to fish spots they’ve done well in the past. This resulted in a catch of a tarpon, 41- and 40-inch snook, 25- and 24-inch trout and a 30-inch redfish.
“We hit everything we normally do,” Sandhoff described. “We penned up bait the day before to save time in the morning, then ran up the river early to get a tarpon. We hooked one first thing and lost it trying to net it.
“We then fished in Palma Sola and didn’t catch anything. Eventually we ended up in Sarasota Bay where we sight casted the 40 and 41-inch snook. They ate the first bait thrown in front of them.”
The first snook was caught around 4 p.m. Saturday, while the second would be caught a short time later for their first point fish of the tournament. They would catch their trout at night and Sandhoff landed the tarpon ‘by pure luck.’
“I was wading on the flats and threw out a bait as we were about to leave. The tarpon hit as I was walking back to the boat.”
They added a redfish in the morning to round out their solid catch and a prize of $10,000, besting team Rats on da Cheese, which came in second place with 373 points.
Last year’s winning team, Tim Lester Realty – Powered by Skeeter, would take third place with 367 points.
Team Trident Spearfishing brought home the title in the spearfishing division with 428 points and a catch that included 24 lionfish, 42- and 53-pound amberjack, 16-pound permit, 30- and 26-pound African pompano and a 9-pound hogfish.
The 19-and under division was won by team Gotcha and captain Grant Setsome with 349 points. Catch included a tarpon, 38- and 35-inch snook, 24- and 21-inch trout and a 27-inch redfish.
The 16-and-under winners were team Parrish Outlaws with captain Cade Cannon and 193 pounds. Their catch was a 1-pound flounder, 28- and 25-inch snook, 21-inch redfish, and a pair of 20-inch trout.
The Bradenton Yacht Club also played host to Saturday’s kid’ tournament. All participants were able to fish with assistance from Snead Island Crab House’s Tyler Trudeau, who donated 40-dozen shrimp and 40 bait buckets.
