Tarpon have returned, along with the love bugs

The splat is extremely noticeable. While driving, it can sound like pouring rain as swarms float in your path to meet their end. And every time I get back into my truck I look through my gooed up windshield knowing I’m about to be responsible for the death of thousands more innocent flyers.
Despite their annoyance, the return of the love bug seems to coordinate yearly with the migrational return of a Tampa Bay angling favorite, the tarpon.
If you’ve been keeping track, both seemed to appear a little later than normal this year. Schools of tarpon usually begin to show in April but from all accounts it took until this week to fully appear in larger numbers. And now anglers are targeting them in their normal early season habitats, mainly the bay and around bridges.
“I only tarpon fish in May and June, and I think they’re a little late,” Captain Rob Gorta said. “Tarpon are heavily affected by cold fronts and we had one roll through even last weekend. They’re not here in full force yet, and you have to work for what you catch.”
This week Gorta switched fully to tarpon fishing and has been able to boat fish each day.
“The Skyway is the first place to look,” Gorta said. “There’s always bait. All size fish are there and we’ve seen 60- and 70-pounders all the way up to 190-pound tarpon.”
For tackle, Gorta’s been using 80-pound braided line with 60- to 80-pound leader with a 6/0 Daiichi hook on a Tsunami rod and reel. When the water is cleaner, lighter leader has led to more bites.
Over the next few weeks, as more fish arrive, anglers will start targeting tarpon on the beaches and in the passes. The popular location over recent years has turned Bean Point into Boca Grande north as everyone from novices to decades long charter captains anchor in the pass, setting up chum lines for the silverking.
“With so many boats fishing you need to pick your spot and stay committed,” Gorta said. “Do not motor over fish! Even when not in the pass you need to drift or use a trolling motor, no running and gunning. This puts fish down and off.”
Like Gorta and many others, I have always preferred to fish away from other boats. While it can be effective, fishing in the pass is an easy recipe to drive up blood pressure. Courtesy is often lost in such close quarters as boats will motor over each other’s lines and rolling tarpon, pushing them out of an eating mood.
Instead, I prefer to chase tarpon in a little more open environment like the beaches and around the bay where stealth and patience are key to getting hook ups. Gorta says that consistent good weather will make the beaches a much better place to tarpon fish.
“It’s been about three years in a row we’ve had bad June weather and the water has been dirty,” Gorda said. “Right now the water is the cleanest I’ve seen it in a while. If we can keep stable weather with an early east wind and an afternoon seabreeze, more and more fish will show up, and I’m excited for a good year.”
Capt. Rob Gorta can be reached at 727-647-7606.
Jerry Hill 32nd Annual Kids Fishing Tournament
Here are the top three finishes in each age division.
5 years old: 1. Addison Harper, 18-inch Mackerel; 2. Rhea Sail, 12-inch Whiting; 3.Cody Frya, 10½-inch Puffer.
6 years old: 1. Myles Hill, 16-inch Catfish; 2. Chloe Scott, 11½-inch Whiting; 3. Mariah Jenson, 10½-inch Ray.
7 years old: 1. Clayton Drao, 12¼-inch Catfish; 2. Albertino Cruz, 11¾-inch Catfish; 3. Natalie Meabor, 11½-inch Snapper; 3. Landon Perez, 11½-inch Snapper.
8 years old: 1. Mattie Harrison, 15-inch Catfish; 2. Marasol Peanla, 12-inch Stingray; 3. Jack Jones, 10½-inch Jack.
9 years old: 1. Connor Stroubel, 17½-inch Mackerel; 2. Sarah Graham, 12½-inch Stingray; 3. Jameel Shahin, 11¼-inch Whiting.
10 years old: 1. Jaden 15½-inch Stingray; 2. Lukus Drao 11¾-inch Whiting; 3. John Wiesema, 11-inch Catfish.
11 years old: 1. Chase Dougal, 24 Stingray; 2. Emma Connick, 17¾-inch Mackeral; 3. Remington Roberts, 12¾-inch Whiting
12 years old: 1. Brandan Pomaybo, 17¾-inch Mackeral; 2. Samarigah Coleman, 12-inch Sheephead; 3. Adam Vela, 10-inch Whiting.
13 years old: 1. AJ Frye, 14½-inch Catfish; 2. Malaysia Coleman, 14½-inch Catfish; 3. Atonio Bujarski, 10½-inch Snapper.
14 years old: 1. Noema Mendoza, 16-inch Redfish.
