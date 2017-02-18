Trolling motor a necessity for shallow water capable vessel to make fishing a little easier

3:05 Rain dampens fun, but doesn't stop Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival Pause

0:24 Lakewood Ranch's Connor Bezet looks forward to Saturday's state soccer title game

0:25 Lakewood Ranch's Pablo Vargas looks forward to Saturday's soccer state title game

3:04 Heartbreaking video of the return of a fallen soldier

1:27 Sheriff's office releases video of attempted robbery

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

0:36 A tale of two rental houses in Fort Worth

0:40 Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has good things to say about the World Baseball Classic