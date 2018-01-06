Tarah Kayne, left, kisses Danny O’Shea as they perform during the pairs free skate event at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday. They train in Ellenton.
Olympics

Ellenton-based ice skating duo may fall just short of Olympic bid

By Ryan Callihan

rcallihan@bradenton.com

January 06, 2018 08:48 PM

Two local ice skating champions competed in an Olympic qualifier tournament Saturday, but their second-place ranking could have dashed their chance to compete in South Korea.

Tarah Kayne, 24, and Danny O’Shea, 26, are members of the Southwest Florida Figure Skating Club and train at the Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, according to their website. In 2016, they took home the title of U.S. champions, but the pair finished in second place in Saturday’s nationally televised U.S. Prudential Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif.

The first-place winners were Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, who won their second national title at the competition by 5.8 points. Kayne and O’Shea took the lead toward the end of the competition, skating to Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” but a few stumbles proved to be costly.

According to NBC Sports, there’s only one spot available for the U.S. Figure Skating Committee to send a pairs team to PyeongChang for the 2018 Winter Olympics. The committee’s decision will be announced at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

In 2016, the pair won the title at the 2016 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Saint Paul, Minn., which landed them a spot in Boston’s World Figure Skating Championships.

Ryan Callihan: 941-745-7095, @RCCallihan

