Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is escorted off the ice by linesman Michel Cormier (76) after taking a penalty against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
'I've got to cut that [expletive]) out.' Hockey player ordered to stop licking opponents

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

May 09, 2018 12:58 PM

It was the lick felt 'round the hockey world.

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand licked Tampa Bay's Ryan Callahan late in the second period of an eventual Lightning victory.

"Well, he punched me four times in the face, so, you know, he just kept getting close. Nothing big," Marchand told ESPN after the game.

In the days that followed last Friday's game, the NHL reportedly asked Marchand to stop licking players — the Callahan incident was the fifth time he licked or kissed an opposing player — and Marchand didn't indicate he would stop at the time.

In this May 2, 2018 photo, Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) is escorted to the penalty box during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Boston. The NHL has told Marchand to stop licking opponents or the Boston Bruins forward will face punishment. Senior vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell spoke to Marchand and Bruins general manager Don Sweeney on Saturday, May 5 about his actions Friday night against Tampa Bay. Marchand licked Lightning forward Ryan Callahan during Game 4 of their second-round series after appearing to do the same to Toronto’s Leo Komarov earlier in the playoffs.
Charles Krupa Associated Press

That is until Wednesday.

Marchand told The Athletic he needs to look in the mirror.

"I've got to cut that [expletive]) out," Marchand said.

Wednesday was the day the Bruins cleaned out their lockers following their conference semifinal loss to the Lightning.

Tampa Bay opens the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals at home this Friday against the Washington Capitals.

Game 1 is set for an 8 p.m. start at Amalie Arena.

