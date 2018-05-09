'I've got to cut that [expletive]) out.' Hockey player ordered to stop licking opponents

It was the lick felt 'round the hockey world.
In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand licked Tampa Bay's Ryan Callahan late in the second period of an eventual Lightning victory.
"Well, he punched me four times in the face, so, you know, he just kept getting close. Nothing big," Marchand told ESPN after the game.
In the days that followed last Friday's game, the NHL reportedly asked Marchand to stop licking players — the Callahan incident was the fifth time he licked or kissed an opposing player — and Marchand didn't indicate he would stop at the time.
That is until Wednesday.
Marchand told The Athletic he needs to look in the mirror.
"I've got to cut that [expletive]) out," Marchand said.
Wednesday was the day the Bruins cleaned out their lockers following their conference semifinal loss to the Lightning.
Tampa Bay opens the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference Finals at home this Friday against the Washington Capitals.
Game 1 is set for an 8 p.m. start at Amalie Arena.
