The NHL set the Eastern Conference Final schedule. Here is the series information

The NHL released the schedule for the Eastern Conference Final, and hockey and music fans won't have a conflict this time around in Tampa.
The Lightning are scheduled to play the Washington Capitals in the best-of-7 series beginning Friday at 8 p.m. Game 2 takes place Sunday at 8 p.m.
The Friday/Sunday home games to start the series avoids conflicts with a James Taylor concert planned Saturday night at Amalie Arena, where the Lightning play.
In 2015, Amalie Arena canceled three shows country music star Garth Brooks had planned in Tampa while the Lightning were locked up with the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup Finals.
Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake also has a concert scheduled at Amalie Arena next week, but the schedule sees the Eastern Conference Final series shift to Washington D.C.
The Lightning eliminated the Boston Bruins in five games, winning four straight after dropping the opener, while the Washington Capitals ended Pittsburgh's quest for three consecutive Stanley Cups with an overtime win in Game 6 of their conference semifinal on Monday.
Beyond the Taylor and Timberlake concerts, there are no events planned at Amalie Arena for the remainder of May when the Eastern Conference Final is played.
The remaining schedule is as follows:
- Game 3 is Tuesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. in Washington D.C.
- Game 4 is Thursday, May 17 at 8 p.m. in Washington D.C.
- Game 5 is Saturday, May 19 at 7:15 p.m. in Tampa, if necessary
- Game 6 is Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. in Washington D.C., if necessary
- Game 7 is Wednesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. in Tampa, if necessary
