Devils pick up key win in Vegas, crushing Golden Knights 8-3

T-Mobile Arena has been one of the NHL's toughest places to play this season.
Well, not for the New Jersey Devils.
New Jersey made it look easy against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night, crushing Vegas 8-3 and chasing star goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the net less than 25 minutes into the game.
It was a huge win for the Devils, who entered the game holding the final wild card spot in the East.
Blake Coleman scored two goals, notching the first multi-goal game of his career. Goaltender Keith Kinkaid made several key saves early and finished with 39 stops. And Michael Grabner scored his first goal since being traded from the New York Rangers to the Devils last month.
This was supposed to be a difficult day for a desperate Devils team. The Golden Knights entered the game with a 26-7-2 record at home. But about 6 1/2 minutes into the game, Coleman scored a shorthanded goal on a breakaway to give the Devils a 1-0 lead. And soon after, the Devils caught a break when Nico Hischier sent a pass across the crease and Vegas' Tomas Tartar accidentally one-timed it into his own net.
The Devils took command in the second period. They scored less than two minutes into the period when Travis Zajac beat Marc-Andre Fleury with a one-timer on a pass from Michael Grabner. Then, just moments later, Stefan Noesen beat Fleury five-hole on a breakaway. Suddenly, with 17:29 left in the second period, Fleury's night was over after allowing four goals on the first 11 shots he faced.
Vegas cut the deficit to 4-2 late in the second period. But the Devils came out firing in the third. Coleman gave them a 5-2 lead when he took a shot from the right circle and it was blocked. But the puck went right back to him and he beat Maxime Lagace five-hole. Grabner added his goal moments later and the route was on.
The Devils led 8-2 until Vegas scored its only goal of the third period with 27.9 seconds remaining in the third period.
