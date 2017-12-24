Blues snap losing streak with 3-1 win over Canucks

The St. Louis Blues accomplished several things on Saturday night at Rogers Arena. They snapped a three-game losing streak, salvaged a disastrous four-game trip and gave themselves some good holiday feelings with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
The game-winning goal came from Kyle Brodziak in the second period on an unlikely goal from a tough angle along the goal line. The Blues' offense still is plodding along, as they didn't score more than two goals for the seventh straight game (not counting the third goal, which Alexander Steen scored into an empty net with 52.3 seconds to play), but they managed to get two wins in that span thanks to some good goaltending. Jake Allen made 30 saves in snapping a four-game losing streak. The win was his 108th, tying him with Grant Fuhr for third all-time with the Blues.
The win also pushed the Blues back atop the Central Division standings, one point ahead of Nashville, but Nashville has played three less games so it's somewhat illusory.
The game was the last one in the NHL before the league's three-day Christmas break. The Blues will be off until Wednesday when they face Nashville at Scottrade Center.
Patrik Berglund had the other goal for the Blues, putting them up 1-0 in the first period, before Vancouver tied the game in the second period. Then Brodziak slapped a shot at Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom that somehow found an opening between him and the near post from a tight angle.
