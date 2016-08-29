Threat of severe weather leads Buccaneers to move final preseason game to Wednesday

The threat of severe weather later this week from a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico has forced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move their final preseason game against the Washington Redskins to Wednesday night at Raymond James Stadium.
The game, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, will now kick off at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The game represents the last chance for Bucs coaches and the front office to evaluate players before the roster has to be cut down to the mandatory 53 players heading into next week’s regular season opener against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
