This NFL team texted him about his pro day. Except, it was the wrong number.

Before the NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers accidentally texted an Ohio teenager about his upcoming meeting following his pro day.
"I'd be glad to do so, I'd love to be a part of the Bucs organization even though I'm a high school senior," Justin Deeds, of Twinsburg, Ohio, said in his text message response.
The Bucs apologized and said they'd send Deeds, who played high school football at Twinsburg High near Cleveland, something if he was interested, and appreciated his honesty.
"As a longtime football fan is there any chance that I can get a signed Mike Evans jersey for helping out," Deeds wrote back via a text message.
The unidentified Bucs staffer asked for Deeds' address and it would happen when the players got back in a few weeks.
Last Wednesday, Deeds posted to Twitter the text messages, names redacted, along with a photo of himself with an Evans jersey.
"Best accidental tweet ever," Deeds wrote on Twitter. "Thank you @Buccaneers and @MikeEvans13_ Go Bucs."
