This Tampa Bay Bucs rookie just signed a contract. Here's what Vita Vea is getting.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly have signed first-round draft pick Vita Vea. The defensive tackle from the University of Washington "is expected to receive a four-year contract worth $14.82 million," the Tampa Bay Times reported.
With the deal, the Bucs have only two players remaining from the 2018 draft class yet to sign. They are USC running back Ronald Jones and Auburn cornerback Calrton Davis.
Vea's deal is guaranteed with a club option for the fifth year, and comes with an $8.861 million signing bonus, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Vea has left an impression on Bucs' coaches and players.
Defensive coordinator Mike Smith called the 347-pounder "svelte," last week. Veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy told reporters this week Vea's rookie duty is to introduce himself as Maui from the movie "Moana," to McCoy's kids.
