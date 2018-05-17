Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston promised he'd attend a graduation. Except, he can't

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who won a Heisman Trophy and national championship at Florida State University, went on social media a couple weeks ago to announce he'd attend one Tampa school's graduation ceremony.
The school with the most retweets and using hashtag, #JameisGradSpeaker, would win.
Pasco County school Wiregrass Ranch High in Wesley Chapel, Fla., was the winner.
However, there was one hiccup: Winston can't attend the graduation.
The Tampa Bay Times reported "Winston didn't request the time, date and place of the ceremony."
"It turns out 4 p.m. May 24 didn't work for him," Pasco County school district spokeswoman Linda Cobbe told the Tampa Bay Times.
Winston might visit the Wiregrass Ranch campus to meet with students at another time that works with his schedule, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Comments