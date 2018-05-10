Tampa Bay signed these four players from NFL Draft, including the Bucs' 2nd-round pick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday they've signed four players picked in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cornerback M.J. Stewart, selected in the second round, along with safety Jordan Whitehead (fourth-round pick), wide receiver Justin Watson (fifth round) and linebacker Jack Cichy (sixth round) signed with the Bucs.

Stewart played at the University of North Carolina. Whitehead played for the Pittsburgh Panthers. Watson played for Ivy League school Penn and Cichy played at Wisconsin.

ESPN reported Watson's signing was for $555,434 if he makes the 53-man roster. It's a four-year deal, ESPN reported.

The terms of the other three rookie deals is not known.

The Bucs begin their three-day rookie minicamp Friday in Tampa. A full roster can be found here.