This Pro Football Hall of Fame coach is getting another honor. This time in Tampa

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Ring of Honor, the team announced Tuesday.
Dungy is the 12th overall inductee — and the lone one for 2018 — to the Ring of Honor.
Fittingly, the ceremony is scheduled to take place Sept. 24 for the Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.
Dungy played for the Steelers, before becoming an NFL coach. After spending 15 seasons as an assistant, the Bucs hired Dungy in 1996.
During his six seasons in Tampa, he posted a franchise-best .563 winning percentage with four playoff appearances.
Prior to Dungy's arrival, the Bucs struggled. They habitually produced losing seasons.
Fortunes changed in Dungy's second season when he led the Bucs to their first winning season since 1982. That 1997 season delivered Tampa Bay's first playoff victory in 18 years.
The Bucs were so bad before Dungy was hired that they lost double-digit games in 13 of the previous 14 years.
Dungy's tenure with Tampa Bay ended in 2001 just before Jon Gruden took over and led the Bucs to their lone Super Bowl championship in 2003.
Dungy later enjoyed his own Super Bowl success with the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Peyton Manning. Dungy guided the Colts past the Chicago Bears in 2007 for the Lombardi Trophy. That year's Super Bowl marked the first time two African-American coaches — along with former assistant Lovie Smith — reached the Super Bowl.
Among Dungy's players in Tampa were future Hall of Fame inductees Derrick Brooks, who played at Florida State, and Warren Sapp, who played his college ball at Miami.
"I will always be grateful to the Glazer family for giving me my first opportunity to coach a team," Dungy said in a press release.
