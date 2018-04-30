The Buccaneers haven't won a playoff game in more than a decade. Vita Vea thinks he can change that.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick Vita Vea talks about being the guy to lead his new team to its first playoff win in more than a decade.
Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram
The woman who brought down Bill Cosby

National

The woman who brought down Bill Cosby

Andrea Constand is the only woman among more than 50 accusers whose complaint against Mr. Cosby has resulted in a conviction. A jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.