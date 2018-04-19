FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston 3) throws a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Tampa, Fla. Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson, coming off one of the least productive seasons of his career, is working to improve the chemistry between him and quarterback Jameis Winston.
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston 3) throws a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Tampa, Fla. Buccaneers receiver DeSean Jackson, coming off one of the least productive seasons of his career, is working to improve the chemistry between him and quarterback Jameis Winston.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs will face defending Super Bowl champions in home opener

By Alan Bellittera

ABellittera@bradenton.com

April 19, 2018 08:13 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2018 regular season against the division rival Saints on Sept. 9 in New Orleans.

That will be followed by back-to-back home games against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 16 and their only scheduled primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, Sept. 24.

BUCS 2018 SCHEDULE

Home games in ALL CAPS

Sept. 9, at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Sept. 16, PHILADELPHIA, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24, PITTSBURGH, 8:15 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Oct. 7, BYE

Oct. 14, at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21, CLEVELAND, 1 p.m.

Oct. 28, at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Nov. 4, at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 11, WASHINGTON, 1 p.m.

Nov. 18, at New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Nov. 25, SAN FRANCISCO, 1 p.m.

Dec. 2, CAROLINA, 1 p.m.

Dec. 9, NEW ORLEANS, 1 p.m.

Dec. 16, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Dec. 23, at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Dec. 30, ATLANTA, 1 p.m.

  Comments  