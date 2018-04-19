Bucs will face defending Super Bowl champions in home opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2018 regular season against the division rival Saints on Sept. 9 in New Orleans.
That will be followed by back-to-back home games against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 16 and their only scheduled primetime game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, Sept. 24.
BUCS 2018 SCHEDULE
Home games in ALL CAPS
Sept. 9, at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Sept. 16, PHILADELPHIA, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24, PITTSBURGH, 8:15 p.m.
Sept. 30, at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Oct. 7, BYE
Oct. 14, at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Oct. 21, CLEVELAND, 1 p.m.
Oct. 28, at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Nov. 4, at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 11, WASHINGTON, 1 p.m.
Nov. 18, at New York Giants, 1 p.m.
Nov. 25, SAN FRANCISCO, 1 p.m.
Dec. 2, CAROLINA, 1 p.m.
Dec. 9, NEW ORLEANS, 1 p.m.
Dec. 16, at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Dec. 23, at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Dec. 30, ATLANTA, 1 p.m.
Comments