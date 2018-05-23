Steve Popper: Jets trade Christian Hackenberg, but can't make a mistake with Sam Darnold

The official word wouldn't come for a few more hours, but as the Jets went through their first OTA session Tuesday afternoon, it was clear that Christian Hackenberg was on his way out.
And with the announcement that he was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a conditional seventh-round pick – as slim a return as you could possibly get – the Jets finally admitted what everyone else seemed to know from the moment that his name was called in the second round by the Jets with the 51st pick. They made a mistake.
And the unspoken part was the most obvious: They better not be wrong again.
The Jets parted ways with Hackenberg, which follows the release of Bryce Petty, leaving the future firmly in the hands of Sam Darnold, the next big thing who the Jets desperately need to be the real thing.
They didn't actually need to make the trade to admit their mistake with Hackenberg, but instead just peruse the statistical record of his time in the NFL and come up with zero. Not one pass, which FootballPerspective.com noted earlier this year marked the first time in 35 years that a player chosen in the first or second round had not attempted a single pass. While the Jets threw the likes of Petty, Josh McCown, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith as starters he sat and waited for a chance that never came.
"Well, anytime a pick doesn't work out, I guess you can look at it as a waste," Jets coach Todd Bowles said. "And when a pick does work out, it's not a waste. You learn lessons from everything you do in life. It's not just football and draft picks, so. ... If anybody's got a four-leaf clover up their butt and it's going to work out every time, please let me know that person because hey, it didn't work out."
There is no four-leaf clover or rabbit's foot, but there is a rookie now on the roster who, unlike Hackenberg, has been almost universally projected as a can't-miss prospect. While some pundits projected Hackenberg not only as unworthy of a second-round selection but as undraftable, Darnold was the No. 3 overall pick and that was only because the Browns and Giants went in other directions than the player who had been touted as the top prospect almost all season.
There is a lesson here though. Hackenberg arrived with plenty of doubters and a body of work at Penn State that divided the scouts. He had a horrific completion percentage and his inaccuracy was easy to spot on film. But he also did it on a Nittany Lions squad that was beaten down by the penalties for the Jerry Sandusky scandal, going from the No. 1 prospect coming out of high school to an unnerved QB with little help.
If the Jets thought they could get him back on form, he pointed out Tuesday that he found little help from the staff here. Hackenberg went out on his own over the summer and reworked his throwing motion and after sitting and watching without a single rep in team drills, he didn't seem to want to contain his dissatisfaction.
"I don't know. I think there were some times where I threw it really good throughout my first two years here, so that was the frustrating part for me, the ups and downs and not knowing why, if that makes sense," Hackenberg said. "And not really getting any information from anybody on how to fix that and how to address it."
"Well, he's allowed to be critical," Bowles said. "I mean, we suggest things and we try to fix every player possible that we have. It just didn't work out here.
"You don't have any regrets in this league. Obviously a lot of picks work out, some of them don't. It didn't work out here, hopefully his career continues elsewhere."
So now what remains in camp is Darnold along with McCown and Teddy Bridgewater. While the two veterans have a history that may provide some reassurance for the team right now while Darnold develops, it seemed clear from Day One of the OTAs that the focus is on making this Darnold's team. He got the majority of the reps Tuesday and there were, as expected, the rookie mistakes.
He threw two interceptions during the seven-on-seven sessions – one a dropped pass that was picked and another where he threw it directly into the gut of a defender. He fumbled one snap and struggled with reads at times, throwing into areas with no receiver in sight or taking the no-contact sack.
"I think for me when you go out there with any rookie, especially a high pick you want to see their talent level, you want to see their skill set," McCown said. "That's obviously something you watch. He's athletic. The ball comes out of his hand really nice. He's got a strong arm. Those are things on the surface level that they get you excited.
"With all of this stuff, he's growing, and when he's going to continue to grow, he needs to slow it down, he can execute. That's early impressions. It's very early. We've got a long way to go. We're all working together, working hard, but he did some good things today. He's going to continue to learn. But he did show obviously the talent and skill."
The mistakes for Darnold are natural, a product of a young player with his head swimming with a new playbook, terminology and a level of competition he has never seen. He can make mistakes. The Jets staff can't. Jeremy Bates, promoted from quarterback coach to offensive coordinator, and Bowles now have the responsibility to make Darnold into everything he can be.
"I think every situation is different," Bowles said. "We go into it looking at what we have and how much they know, we look at the practice time and how much time they have to what they can do and can play. I think Sam's situation and Christian's situation are completely different."
He had better hope so. His team and tenure depend on it.
