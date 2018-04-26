NFL Draft 2018

Cowboys fans discuss their thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott's ongoing legal saga, before heading inside to watch #21 step on the field to play Kansas City. Will they see him play this week? Only time will tell.
Former St. Martin school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond has been charged with misdemeanor of contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault for her treatment of a student riding her bus in 2014 and 2015.
Former St. Martin special needs teacher Kerri Nettles was charged with misdemeanor neglect and simple assault for her treatment of a disabled student riding the bus in 2014 and 2015. She pleaded no contest in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Police released surveillance showing a violent home invasion in Houston when four masked men stormed into a family's home. The men pistol-whipped a woman who was 4 months pregnant and pointed guns at her children. They stole jewelry and other items.