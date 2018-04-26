The NFL Draft Experience from above: Drone footage at AT&T Stadium

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The NFL Draft Experience will be held at the outdoor plazas featuring games, sports network sets, exhibits and more.
Alligators are important to Florida’s ecosystem and are found throughout the state. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission wants you to know that by following a few simple rules, we can co-exist with these amazing reptiles.

Loggerhead turtle released after being rehabilitated.

This 27-pound loggerhead turtle, was one of twelve released Wednesday, April 25, 2018 off Ocracoke Island, N.C., after being rehabilitated at the NC Aquaruim on Roanoke Island. The turtles were rehabilitated after being stunned by cold ocean waters.