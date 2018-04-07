Mark Richt after first spring scrimmage

Cowboys fans discuss their thoughts on Ezekiel Elliott's ongoing legal saga, before heading inside to watch #21 step on the field to play Kansas City. Will they see him play this week? Only time will tell.
Detectives are looking for the suspect who punched a man in the face twice with brass knuckles on March 31, 2018, at a Valrico residence in Hillsborough County. He fled in a small silver four-door car.
Sarasota County Marine Deputy Mike Watson, along with help from good Samaritans, rescued Rex, a 5-year-old German shepherd that went missing for eight days. This video captures their reunion a week later.
It's time for Florida's License-free Freshwater Fishing Days. On Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8, 2018, folks can cast their lines into 3 million acres of lakes, ponds and reservoirs. Visit MyFWC.com/Fishing for freshwater fishing tips.
The Bradenton Marauders open their home schedule of the 2018 Florida State League baseball season on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Fans met with the players at LECOM Park, and games this season feature fireworks and cheap beer.