Cowboys' Prescott nears precision-passing milestone

It should be clear by now that Dak Prescott is more advanced than the majority of young quarterbacks who have come before him.
The latest example: He enters Sunday's game with only four interceptions in his first 498 attempts. Very quickly, possibly on the first possession, Prescott will be the first player in NFL history to have five or fewer interceptions on his first 500 attempts.
"To me, it's just numbers," Prescott said. "The milestone doesn't mean anything.
"As I said, my main focus is taking care of the ball, keeping the ball in our team's hands. I mean, whatever the stat is really doesn't mean anything. You've just got to go out there and take care of the ball week in and week out."
The Cowboys quarterback began his career at this time last year by throwing 176 passes before he had one picked off. He had a stretch of 171 passes without an interception later in the season.
Prescott hasn't thrown an interception in a regular season game since December 11.
"I think I prepare really hard to do that, to know what the defense is going to give me," Prescott said. "I measure out my risk and rewards throughout practice and know the throws I can make chances on in the game to try and eliminate 50-50 interceptions and things like that."
Again, the stat itself doesn't mean much to Prescott. What it represents does. It's a formula for winning.
"That's what it means to me, that I'm playing winning football, I'm not turning it over," Prescott said. "Having the record doesn't mean anything.
"Taking care of the ball means a lot to me, yes."
