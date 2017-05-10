Dolphins legend Kiick’s brain damage so severe, he ‘acts like a kid, in every way,’ report says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly taken off the field in cart Pause 0:35 Shirtless man steals police SUV 1:57 Who said foster children have to be sad? 1:14 Saint Stephen's QB Fred Billy wants a repeat title 1:19 Red light cameras may return to Bradenton 1:47 Diverging diamond interchange at University Parkway nears completion 0:57 Southeast baseball season ends in region quarterfinals 0:18 Firefighter captures close-up view of wildfire raging in Georgia 2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case 0:36 Russian foreign minister replies to question about Comey firing with 'you're kidding' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Learn exactly what a concussion is and why it is so important to allow your brain to fully recover. Traumatic brain injuries contribute to "a substantial number of deaths and cases of permanent disability" each year, according to the CDC. In 2010, 2.5 million TBIs occurred either as an isolated injury or along with other injuries. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)