Football

May 04, 2017 5:33 PM

Bucs running back suffers ‘minor cuts and bruises’ in crash

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin suffered “very minor injuries” in a crash Thursday afternoon, according to Fox 13.

A driver ran a stop sign at West Azeele Street and South Habana Avenue in South Tampa and struck Martin’s BMW, causing the BMW to hit an air conditioning unit just after 1 p.m., according to Fox 13.

Police told Fox 13 that Martin received “minor cuts and bruises.”

The other driver involved in the incident was cited for running the stop sign, according to Fox 13.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly taken off the field in cart

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly taken off the field in cart 0:57

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly taken off the field in cart
Oakland Raiders WR Michael Crabtree praises IMG football facilities 0:24

Oakland Raiders WR Michael Crabtree praises IMG football facilities
Bucs at 49ers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch 2:34

Bucs at 49ers: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

View More Video

Sports Videos