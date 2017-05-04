Bucs running back suffers ‘minor cuts and bruises’ in crash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin suffered “very minor injuries” in a crash Thursday afternoon, according to Fox 13.
A driver ran a stop sign at West Azeele Street and South Habana Avenue in South Tampa and struck Martin’s BMW, causing the BMW to hit an air conditioning unit just after 1 p.m., according to Fox 13.
Police told Fox 13 that Martin received “minor cuts and bruises.”
The other driver involved in the incident was cited for running the stop sign, according to Fox 13.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments