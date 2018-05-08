He just lost his NBA coaching job. Stan Van Gundy isn't done yet, report says

A day after parting ways with the Detroit Pistons, former Orlando Magic and Miami Heat coach Stan Van Gundy said he's not ready to give up coaching in the NBA.
"I'd like to coach in the right situation," Van Gundy told the Orlando Sentinel. "[I'm] not interested in a front office role. We plan to spend the summer in Michigan and move back to Lake Mary probably in October."
Lake Mary is northeast of Orlando, which is a previous coaching stop for Van Gundy.
Coincidentally, the Magic have a coaching vacancy with no timetable announced on when they'll fill it.
Orlando fired Frank Vogel after the Magic went 25-57 this season.
Van Gundy is a popular figure among Orlando fans after he led the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals during a five-year stint that saw playoff berths each season.
On Monday, Van Gundy received an outpour of support on social media from fans expressing their desire for the Magic to hire him back.
While no announcement or timetable has been announced, the Magic have reportedly interviewed former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Ime Udoka and Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach David Vanterpool.
The New York Knicks hired Fizdale.
Comments